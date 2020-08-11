SCHP: Driver killed after hitting disabled vehicle in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway into a deadly head-on crash in Marlboro County.
South Carolina Highway Patrol was called to the wreck around 4 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 15 near Engine Road.
Master Trooper David Jones said a Ford Fiesta was driving north on U.S. 15 when it became disabled. Jones said the driver of a Kia was in the southbound lanes, crossed the center line and hit the Fiesta head-on.
The driver of the Kia died at the scene. The person’s name has not been released.
The driver of the Fiesta was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
