S.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 deaths, 928 new cases announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday 928 new cases of COVID-19, and 45 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 101,360 and those who have died to 2,012, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 33 new cases registered and three additional deaths, according to DHEC. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while the additional deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Monday statewide was 4,648 and the percent positive was 20%.
DHEC also released updated information on hospital bed occupancy across the state:
- Inpatient beds: 2,423 available; 8,089 in use; 76.97% utilization rate; 1,330 inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (confirmed or suspected)
- ICU beds: 359 available; 1,098 in use; 75.36% utilization rate; 339 ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (confirmed or suspected)
- Ventilators: 1,044 available; 524 in use; 207 by COVID-19 patients (confirmed or suspected)
Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
