Police searching for person caught on camera abandoning dog in Chesterfield

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for the person responsible for abandoning a dog in Chesterfield - and the incident was caught on camera.
Surveillance images show the vehicle outside the Chesterfield County Animal Shelter on Public Works Road around 4:50 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10. When the vehicle stopped, a person got out and took out a dog.
The dog - a 3-year-old German Shepherd mix in good health - attempted to chase after the vehicle when it left.
Police say the vehicle involved appears to be a gold-colored, early-2000s model of a Toyota 4Runner of a Toyota Sequoia.
The dog is currently being cared for at the Chesterfield County Animal Shelter and it not yet available for adoption.
Anyone with information about who abandoned the dog should call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251, Chesterfield County Animal Services at 804-748-1683 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
