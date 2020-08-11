Police make arrests in Myrtle Beach shooting that led to chase

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting last month in Myrtle Beach that led to a police chase.
Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest said Johnny Frazier and Samone Lloyd were taken into custody Monday evening.
Frazier is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature; two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime; two counts of possession of a weapon by a person prohibited; and one count each of discharging a weapon into a dwelling and discharging a weapon into a vehicle.
Lloyd is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature; discharging a weapon into a dwelling; discharging a weapon into a vehicle; and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, Vest said.
In the early-morning hours of July 29, officers were called to reports of gunfire in the area of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Nance Street. Police said a person called from the Baypointe Apartments to report they had been shot while inside their home. The person sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated by EMS on scene, according to authorities.
Around 2:45 a.m. on July 29, officers attempted to stop a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting near Robert Grissom Parkway and U.S. 501, according to Vest.
The car fled outbound on U.S. 501, then southbound on the U.S. 17 Bypass where Horry County police were called in to assist, police previously said.
The driver eventually stopped and ran on foot into the commerce area of George Bishop Parkway near the former Freestyle Music Park.
Vest said Frazier and Lloyd were not in the vehicle that fled and their charges stem from the shooting and not the chase.
