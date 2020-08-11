Pedestrian fatally struck by car on I-95 in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle late Monday night on I-95 in Lumberton, according to authorities.
The incident happened in the northbound lane around 11:20 p.m., according to a press release from Lumberton police.
The pedestrian, identified as Daniel Grimes, 31, was fatally struck by a 2015 Jeep as he crossed the median from the southbound lane, police said.
Grimes, of McLean, Va., was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two children and a woman were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported, the release stated.
No charges have been filed.
If you have any additional information on the crash, call Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.