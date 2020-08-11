One suspect in custody after shooting leads to chase, crash in Florence, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police are investigating a shooting that led to a chase and then a crash.
Florence police Capt. Mike Brandt said just before 10 p.m. Tuesday an officer heard shots fired in north Florence near Vista Street. He added that the department also received multiple calls about shots being fired in the area.
Brandt said a bystander pointed out a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the shooting and then there was a short chase.
The car then crashed into a tree at Norfolk Street and Oakland Avenue and two people jumped out of the vehicle and ran off, according to Brandt.
Police were able to track down one of the suspects and take that person into custody. The suspect is currently at the hospital since he was involved in the crash, Brandt said.
Officers are still searching for the second person who ran from the vehicle.
Brandt added that there are no reported injuries from the shooting.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.