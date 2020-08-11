Officials say inmate ordered ‘hits’ from prison, call for cell phones to be jammed

Investigators began looking into Jackson on April 28 when a woman told authorities that someone fired shots into her home on Percival Road just after 1 a.m. The woman said this wasn’t the first time this had happened and told investigators that Jackson was behind the shootings. She said she used to date Jackson and he threatened to shoot up her home if she didn’t give him information on another potential victim. When she refused to cooperate with Jackson, he warned her that she would be the target instead. The woman also accused Jackson of destroying her vehicle, which was found on fire with several bullet holes in June 2019.