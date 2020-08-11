Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon cleared to proceed in October

By WMBF News Staff | August 11, 2020 at 12:57 PM EDT - Updated August 11 at 12:59 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon has been given the green light to proceed as planned in October.

The event was discussed at Tuesday’s Myrtle Beach City Council meeting. Organizers received an exemption to have the race following Gov. Henry McMaster’s recent executive order concerning large gatherings.

Race organizers plan to follow such protocols as a staggered start, no awards ceremony, and no food or live music at the finish line, according to information presented during the city council meeting.

There were also be no race packet pickup. Instead, runners’ packets will be mailed to them.

The Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon, Coastal 5K and Doggie Dash are scheduled to take place Oct. 17 and Oct. 18.

