Myrtle Beach economic leader says pandemic helped recruit companies to Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The coronavirus pandemic has hurt the bottom line for many businesses throughout the Grand Strand, but one economic leader said there are some bright spots.
Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation President Sandy Davis provided an update on Tuesday to the Horry County Transportation and Economic Development Committee about how the coronavirus affected businesses in Horry County.
She said that they have been able to recruit more businesses to the area this year because CEOs are able to review emails and get back to them on proposals they have sent out.
Davis added that some businesses have adapted and changed what they make to help the needs of the community during this worldwide health crisis.
“Because it’s so hard to find some of this stuff if you can’t make it in your own community. So not only are we trying to seek out PPE providers and recruit them to our area, but we’re also looking at our existing industry to try and have them. You know it’s possible, you can make it without it costing you a lot of money then we would love to buy local,” Davis said.
She also said that she’s heard from many companies who have said their business increased during the pandemic.
