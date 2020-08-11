Longtime Robeson County commissioner dies at 62

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Longtime Robeson County Commissioner Raymond Cummings died Friday at the age of 62.
According to Robeson County spokesperson Emily Jones, Cummings represented District 5 since 1996, and was the longest-tenured serving commissioner.
Cummings, who served as a captain in the U.S. Army Reserves for over seven years, served on many county boards, including chairman of the Board of Commissioners (2018), vice chairman of the Board of Commissioners (2017), the National Association of County Officials and the Transportation Advisory Committee.
“His tireless passion for Robeson County, coupled with his steadfast devotion to District 5, is exemplified in the time and effort given over 24 years of public service. His faith and convictions guided him as a steadfast leader and servant to the people. We have lost a true champion for Robeson County,” Jones said.
