‘It’s hitting our home': Horry County leaders work to regulate ‘reckless’ gunfire

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Public Safety Committee discussed on Tuesday how to regulate the reckless discharge of firearms in the county.
County officials said they received numerous complaints from residents about stray bullets hitting their homes. However, county attorney Arrigo Carotti said it’s not a one size fits all solution.
Carotti said the current ordinance -- approved in 2017 -- doesn’t define what constitutes a reckless discharge of a firearm, which makes it hard to enforce. What’s even harder, he said, is proving a person shot the stray bullet that hit a person’s home or property.
Carotti proposed holding the property owner of where the gun is fired responsible instead of the person who possibly fired the weapon.
Christine Griffith, who lives in the Harmony at St. James neighborhood first spoke to WMBF News back in February about her frustrations with people firing guns toward her neighborhood.
Two of the bullets ended up in her roof.
“It’s hitting our home,” Griffith said. “How is that allowed?”
Since then, the gunfire hasn’t stopped and neither has the fear.
“It’s just really more of I know I can do it and get away with it,” she said.
Carotti also suggested designating populated or developing areas where discharging firearms aren’t allowed with some exceptions.
Councilman Gary Loftus who represents the area said something needs to be done soon.
“We got people with bullet holes in their house and the kids are afraid to go out and that’s not the way you’re supposed to be able to live in Horry County,” he said.
But, not all committee members were on board with the plan.
Officials tabled a solution for right now. They said they’ll work with law enforcement on how to amend the ordinance so it’ll be easier to enforce and pick discussions back up at next month’s public safety meeting.
