Horry County police recover stolen industrial vacuum cleaners; searching for suspect

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating who stole industrial size vacuum cleaners from at least one business.
The crime scene investigations team spent Monday building a fumigation tent in order to lift fingerprints off some of the stolen vacuum cleaners.
Investigators said at least one of the vacuums was stolen from the Sureway Grocery on Highway 905 near Conway. It was later found near Highway 701.
Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-8477.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.