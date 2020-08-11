Hartsville City Council passes ordinance requiring face masks in certain businesses

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – People in Hartsville will now have to wear a face mask in certain businesses.
The Hartsville City County passed an ordinance during a meeting on Tuesday that requires the use of face masks beginning noon Wednesday. Before the vote, it was just a recommendation for people in the city to wear a covering.
City leaders decided to make it a requirement after hearing recommendations from public health experts and the governor’s office.
“The City of Hartsville is committed to providing a safe environment for residents and visitors alike. City Council is hopeful that by taking this step forward, we will help to keep Hartsville a safe place to live, work, and play while minimizing the spread of COVID-19,” said Hartsville spokesperson Lauren Baker.
The ordinance requires people to wear masks in these establishments:
- All customers are required to wear face coverings while inside the enclosed area of any retail establishment, foodservice establishment, or city owned buildings.
- All retail establishments shall require staff to wear face coverings while working in areas open to the general public and at all times in which social distancing with other staff is not possible.
- All foodservice establishments shall require staff who interact with customers (including delivery personnel) to wear face coverings while working.
The following are exemptions for when face masks are not required in Hartsville:
- In outdoor or unenclosed areas connected to retail or foodservice establishments in which social distancing of at least six feet is possible and observed;
- For people whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering;
- For those who cannot wear a face covering due to a medical or behavioral condition;
- For children under 10 years old;
- For patrons of foodservice establishments while they are dining;
- In private, individual offices;
- When complying with directions of law enforcement officers;
- In settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering, including when exercising, obtaining or rendering goods or services such as the receipt of dental services, or while swimming; and
- While exclusively with members of a family or the same household, and no person other than such family or household is within the same enclosed are.
If a person is found in violation of the ordinance, they could face a $25 fine. Businesses that are found in violation could face a fine up to $100.
To help with the mask requirement, Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, the Byerly Foundation and the Sonoco Foundation have donated 15,000 reusable cloth masks. A final mask distribution will be held from 7 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Coach T.B. Thomas Sports Center on West Washington Street. This is a drive-thru even and two masks will be given per person or five per family.
