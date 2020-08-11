CCMF postponed until 2021, according to festival organizers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The 2020 Carolina Country Music Fest has been postponed, festival organizers announced Tuesday morning.
“The uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 made it increasingly clear that moving CCMF to 2021 was the best decision to protect the health and safety of fans, the community, artists, and CCMF staff. We appreciate everyone’s patience and support as we worked tirelessly with the obstacles surrounding, yet again, the CCMF postponement,” CCMF said on their website.
The festival is now set to be held from June 10, 2021, to June 13, 2021.
Organizers said headliners that were set to perform at this year’s festival - Jake Owen, Luke Combs, Darius Rucker and Eric Church - will return in 2021.
The festival has been in jeopardy, as restrictions prohibiting ‘concert venues’ from operating remain in place by order of South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Myrtle Beach City Council was set to receive a plan from CCMF organizers Tuesday morning regarding the festival.
