Fourth man arrested in connection with Conway man’s 2017 murder

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the 2017 murder of a Conway man.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, 30-year-old Sheprell Raquail Strickland, of Conway, has been charged with murder. He remains in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Strickland was arrested Tuesday through a coordinated effort involving the HCPD’s criminal investigations division and agents with the U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force, a press release stated.
On Dec. 3, 2017, around 1:35 a.m., Horry County officers were called to Willow Road near Conway for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found 22-year-old Jahi Mishoe dead, according to the HCPD. A homicide investigation was launched.
Three suspects were previously arrested in December 2017 and charged in connection with the case. They are:
· Ces’swaun Lamar Simmons, 24, of Conway
· Joshua Dashawn Spain, 27, of Surfside Beach
· Rayquan Tyrone Bennett, 21, of Bucksport
