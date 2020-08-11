FIRST ALERT: Storm chances continue through the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Afternoon downpours remain likely all the way into the weekend.
While you likely won’t see rain every day, there will be scattered late-day showers and storms around. The best coverage will likely arrive Thursday through Saturday, turning just a bit drier by the end of the weekend. Some of the rain will be heavy at times and most spots see between 1″ to 2″ of rain through the weekend.
The afternoon storm chances will help keep a lid on the temperatures. Afternoon highs hold in the middle 80s along the Grand Strand, closer to 90° across the Pee Dee. Factor in the humidity and it will feel like the upper 90s through Sunday.
