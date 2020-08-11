FIRST ALERT: Perseid meteor shower peaks Tuesday night

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One of the most popular meteor showers of the year is coming!
The Perseid meteor shower will peak Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, but it faces some competition from the moon this year.
During a typical year, 60 meteors an hour can typically be seen. However, with the brightness of the moon this year, only 15 to 20 meteors will be visible Tuesday night.
If you plan to go out and watch the event this year, here are just a few tips to help you enhance your experience.
Viewing Tips
1. Once the sun sets, expect to see a meteor or shooting star every few minutes. If we can get enough clearing tonight, the better the experience.
2. Step outside and let your eyes adjust. It can take up to 45 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the nighttime. Once they adjust, you will be able to see the best show possible.
3. The meteor shower will be the best from 2 AM to dawn Wednesday morning. You’re better off to wake up early and see it rather than stay up late.
If you plan to spend time outside, send us those photos and videos of the meteors. We would love to see them!
