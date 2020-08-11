FIRST ALERT: Off and on storm chances continue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s the same story but a different day as you prepare to head out the door this morning. We’re actually off to a slightly cooler start from some of the rain late last night. Enjoy the “cooler” morning because our humidity will still be present throughout the afternoon hours again today.
Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s today. While it’s not the warmest day, it’s still beyond muggy and feels like August out there. If you have plans outside today, you will be checking that First Alert Weather App a little bit more towards the afternoon today as showers and storms should get started earlier than yesterday.
Showers and storms should start closer to the beach by the middle of the day. Look for those to slowly work their way to the northwest, impacting the Pee Dee by the afternoon hours. Storm chances are not at their highest by any means today but a typical 30% chance is possible with showers and storms mainly from 1-7 PM.
While not every location will see rain every day, odds are high that most spots will be impacted by at least a few storms this week. Rainfall totals will average 1-2 inches through Friday with locally higher totals in those spots that pick up more showers and storms. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s through the rest of the work week.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.