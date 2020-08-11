Department of Education offers free virtual instruction training to S.C. teachers, principals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Education has added an extra tool to help teachers and principals prepare for virtual instruction.
The state announced a new option for teachers and principals to receive free online training to provide effective virtual instruction.
RELATED LINK | Register for free online training for virtual instruction
The training is available for up to 6,000 teachers over the course of the 2020-21 school year. It is being funded by the federal CARES Act allocation.
In the first week, over 1,700 educators have signed up for the sessions.
The full series covers topics ranging from planning, delivering instruction and providing an engaging virtual classroom environment. The sessions are optional, and educators can decide when to take each of the three 90-minute sessions based on their schedule, with after-school, evening and weekend opportunities.
The virtual training series is being provided by the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching (NIET), a non-profit that has worked with the state to develop the training.
Training sessions are taught live and are available on a first-come, first serve basis. Educators can now register for the fall 2020 sessions and the spring semester dates will be announced on Dec. 1.
