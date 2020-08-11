Data shows downward trend in Horry County COVID-19 cases after mask mandates implemented

Right now, it’s hard to say if the decrease in numbers is directly related to the mask mandates put in place. WMBF News spoke to medical experts on Monday who said that the decline in cases that we’re seeing recently do coincide with actions that the community is taking to help slow the spread, which includes the use of face masks, practicing social distancing and washing their hands. They have also told residents to not let their guard down and to continue to wear face masks and practice social distancing.