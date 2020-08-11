Coastal Carolina to begin welcoming students back to campus on Aug. 12

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University will begin welcoming students back to campus on Wednesday.
According to a video that’s part of the university’s “Coastal Comeback” campaign, new students will begin moving into the residence halls on Aug. 12. Move-in will be by appointment only and will be a touch-free experience.
The move-in window for new students will be Aug. 12 through Aug. 14.
A second move-in window for returning students will take place Aug. 15 and Aug. 16. An express move-in will allow for them to pick their own appointment, according to information from the university.
Another move-in window will take place Sept. 3 and Sept. 4 to accommodate those who want to wait until closer to the start of face-to-face instruction. It will be a drive-through move-in where the students get their key and any necessary paperwork, the video stated.
CCu will begin the fall semester online before moving to in-person classes in September, according to information from the university.
In-person classes have been postponed until Sept. 8, while classes will still begin as scheduled on Aug. 19.
