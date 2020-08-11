City of Georgetown will not issue special event permits for remainder of year

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Georgetown will not authorize applications for special events through the end of the year.
“The health of our employees/residents and their families is paramount for the City of Georgetown; therefore, the City will not put employees/residents at risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus during such events,” a statement from the city reads.
The city said the decision was made based on protocols and data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.