Boat crashes into tree along Intracoastal Waterway; 1 taken to hospital

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a unique call Tuesday night along the Intracoastal Waterway.
HCFR and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources were called to the area of 3300 Waccamaw Boulevard after a boat crashed into a tree.
A picture for the HCFR shows the boat ran aground and went into some trees. It’s not exactly clear what caused the crash.
One person on the boat was taken to the hospital with injuries. Another person on board signed a medical waiver and was not transported.
