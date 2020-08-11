Art shows make comeback in Lake City after COVID-19 cancellations

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - When people visit Lake City, art surrounds them.
Murals cover walls in downtown, galleries are filled with works from local artists and the annual ArtFields event takes place every summer.
But COVID-19 hit the Lake City art community hard after ArtFields 2020 was canceled and art shows were postponed.
After a long few months, the Lake City ArtFields Collective is bringing back the artwork, will have two showings beginning Aug. 21.
Lake City ArtFields Collective Marketing Manager Roberta Burns said it means everything to be able to open up the galleries and give the community a way to get back out and appreciate some great work.
“It’s been pretty quiet in Lake City, especially as a town that really relies on the traffic that comes through during ArtFields, so it’s very exciting to be able to open back up a space where people can connect with art,” said Burns.
Burns said these shows will offer a variety of different works.
In the Jones-Carter Gallery they’ll show “Memento Morididdle” by Conway native Charles Clary and across town at the Trax Visual Arts Center, they’ll be showing “Environment for Connections” a collaboration of local artists.
Due to the size of their galleries, Burns said people can social distance and feel comfortable viewing the pieces at their own pace.
“In this gallery (Jones-Carter) specifically, there isn’t a lot of wall set-up, so people can move through and enjoy each piece of art at their own pace. They can spend a long time looking at every frame or move through quickly looking at everything from a collage perspective,” said Burns.
Burns said it’s great to give artists a platform to display their work, and she’s excited to have these showings back in Lake City.
“Lake City’s revitalization in ArtFields has been possible because of the community that surrounds us, Lake City, Florence and beyond and we’re just so thankful to show artwork in a safe setting and where people can have something to do,” said Burns.
The displays will be up from Aug. 21 to Nov. 14 and admission is free.
Lake City ArtFields Collective is asking people to bring a mask.
