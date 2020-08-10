Woman asks boyfriend to purchase lotto ticket in Surfside Beach, wins $250K

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman who asked her boyfriend to purchase a lottery ticket from a Surfside Beach convenience store is $250,000 richer, officials said Monday.
According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the woman’s boyfriend visited the Circle K #2723062 to cash in a winning $50 ticket. He then purchased another ticket for his girlfriend, a $10 King of Spades scratch-off.
“This has changed my life,” the woman said shortly after scratching off the winning numbers.
The odds of winning $250,000 playing the $10 King of Spades is 1 in 936,000. One top prize remains in the game, officials said.
The Circle K #2723062 received a commission of $2,500 for selling the winning ticket.
