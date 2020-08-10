Two additional suspects in Aug. 1 Marion shooting in custody; two others still wanted

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – Two of the five suspects wanted in connection with an Aug. 1 shooting in Marion that left several people hurt has turned herself in.
According to information from Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers, Quanisa Michelle Owens was arrested Monday morning at the Marion Police Department. The chief said she turned herself in around 9 a.m.
Owens was charged with accessory before the fact of attempted murder, accessory after the face of attempted murder, and conspiracy. She is currently being held at the Marion County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
Her arrest follows the weekend arrest of Kyrie Platt in Columbia, according to Flowers. He is charged with attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a firearm, discharging a firearm in the city limits, pointing and presenting a firearm, conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Bond was denied on the attempted murder charge and bond was set at $17,087.50, the sheriff said.
On Aug. 5, 18-year-old Tameisha Lasane turned himself in.
Investigators said a group of people met on Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Shell station at 100 W. Liberty Street and there was a fight that led to multiple people being shot.
The victims were taken to MUSC Marion and were treated for their injuries.
Authorities are still searching for Zyrei Platt, 19, and Derrian Platt, 33.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts or have any information about the shooting should call the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8616.
