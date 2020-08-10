Trump denies report he sought to be added to Mt. Rushmore

WASHINGTON (WCSC/CNN) - President Donald Trump denied a report by the New York Times that claimed the White House was exploring how Trump’s likeness could be added to Mount Rushmore.
The paper reported Trump’s aides reached out to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem about the potential change last year. A source familiar with the paper’s coverage said Noem gave Trump a replica of Mount Rushmore that included his face when he visited on July 4.
Noem spoke about Trump's interest in appearing on the monument in 2018 and Trump talked about it a year earlier.
Trump posted on Twitter that it was "fake news," saying he never suggested it.
But, he added, “based on all of the many things accomplished during the first three-and-a-half years, perhaps more than any other presidency, [it] sounds like a good idea to me!”
Mount Rushmore is a federal monument that depicts Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.
