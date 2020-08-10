Town of Surfside Beach administrator to retire in September

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The administrator for the town of Surfside Beach is set to retire next month.
According to a town employee, Dennis Pieper will retire on Sept. 7 following two years with Surfside Beach. He was out of the office when WMBF News contacted town hall to confirm the retirement.
Pieper previously served as town manager for Fort Mill before being chosen as Surfside Beach’s next administrator in May 2018, WMBF News’ partners at MyHorryNews previously reported.
A message has been left for Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer seeking comment about Pieper’s retirement.
