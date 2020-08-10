Tidelands Health to allow limited visitation at hospitals

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health has announced that hospitalized patients will now be allowed one adult visitor, effective Monday, Aug. 10.
According to a press release from Tidelands Health, the policy applies to the following facilities: Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital, an affiliate of Encompass Health.
Officials said certain restrictions and precautions remain in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These include:
- For inpatients, the patient support partner may visit between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.
- The patient support partner may not visit any area of the hospital other than the patient’s room.
- The cafeteria is not open to patient support partners. Plan ahead to bring needed food and drink.
- In the emergency department, a patient support partner may be allowed when certain medical criteria are met.
According to the release, each patient may designate one adult support partner for the length of the patient’s hospital stay. Family members may not “switch out,” officials said.
Those wishing to visit a patient will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the door, including a temperature check. Anyone with a temperature over 100 degrees will not be permitted to enter, the release stated.
In addition, a face mask must be worn at all times. Anyone visiting the hospital for an appointment is encouraged to arrive early to allow extra time for the screening process.
Patients in COVID-19 isolation are not permitted to have visitors.
“Tidelands Health understands the value of family support for our patients, and we have established strict safety guidelines for the protection of our patients, visitors and team members,” said Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs at Tidelands Health.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.