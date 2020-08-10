Thousands of Horry County students show interest in virtual learning program

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands of Horry County students are showing interest in learning virtually.
Monday is the last day for parents interested in registering their students for Horry County Schools’ virtual program.
The district’s virtual program is separate from its distance learning model, which would only be used if it’s unsafe for students to be in the classroom during the school year.
As of last Monday, around 7,000 students out of 45,000 in the district have shown interest in the virtual program, according to Lisa Bourcier with Horry County Schools.
Tishia Brooks, a mother of three, said all of her children will learn online. This is mainly out of precaution for her youngest daughter, who gets sick often.
“When she’s in school, she seems to catch most of the illnesses that go around and she’s had pneumonia and bronchitis in the past and with the coronavirus affecting the lungs it has me concerned that she may catch something if she goes to school,” Brooks said.
Virtual students will be taught by HCS teachers.
Through the virtual program, students will watch lessons from their teachers, as well as participate in learning activities and assignments.
However, Brooks said she has some concerns. It’s not about the lack of socializing with other students, but about the teachers.
While teachers are required to do live check-ins with their students weekly, she said at the end of the last school year some of the teachers didn’t engage enough.
“We had one teacher that was great with the kids and another one was just a couple a times a week and they didn’t do too much either,” Brooks said. “I know this is going to be different, but I’m just not sure how it’s going to go.”
One thing’s for sure, Brooks said, is this school year won’t only be different for the students.
“It’ll be a learning curve for us too,” she said.
Students must continue with the program for at least one semester.
