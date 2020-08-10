Sun Belt Conference intends on playing sports this fall

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - While two Group of Five conferences have decided to cancel fall sports due to the pandemic; the Sun Belt Conference, home of Coastal Carolina University, is going ahead on its fall plans. The conference still plans on following through with its fall sports season in 2020, according to a Monday evening report by Stadium’s Brett McMurphy.
Per McMurphy, the Sun Belt is intent on following the “SEC’s lead.” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey took to Twitter issued a statement Monday that seemingly showed the conference’s plan on moving forward.
Last week, the Sun Belt modified its 2020 college football season schedule and set a start time. The conference will keep an eight-game conference slate and begin its season over Labor Day weekend. Teams are able to schedule up to four non-conference opponents starting Week Zero.
CCU is aiming to fill two voids on its 2020 football schedule as the Chants have lost matchups with South Carolina and Eastern Michigan.
