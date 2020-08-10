South Carolina DSS recommends foster children attend face-to-face instruction at schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Social Services in South Carolina is recommending that children in foster care attend classes in person when that option is available.
The agency told WMBF News that officials created education guidance for foster families after they received a lot of questions. The guidance was then sent to foster families on Aug. 3.
While DSS recommends that students be in a classroom when school begins, foster children can still get approved to take virtual classes.
If there are concerns about traditional instruction, DSS wants families to notify them.
When approving requests for virtual learning, DSS will consider medical conditions, whether the child has special needs that cannot be met virtually, the day-to-day supervision needed and the ability of the DSS case manager to oversee educational progress.
“Navigating the decisions of the educational system is sort of district by district and honesty for our kids, kid by kid. And so in no way did the guidance say that we absolutely were not in favor of virtual. We just said our preferred method is in-person,” said Dawn Barton, the director of permanency management in DSS.
Officials said they have not denied any requests for virtual learning.
Overall, their expectation is for families to continue to support their foster children.
Read the DSS guidance for foster families below:
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.