Solicitor requests temporary injunction to stop those at Horry County farm from shooting at homes

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office wants to stop those at a Horry County farm from shooting at a neighborhood that backs up to it.
Solicitor Jimmy Richardson filed a petition on Friday asking for a temporary injunction against George Ferrell, who is identified as the owner of the Farm off Highway 707.
Court documents show that the solicitor’s office believes the Farm has “the general reputation for being a continuous breach of the peace.”
The petition states that the Farm has habitually been used to shoot guns toward the Harmony at St. James neighborhood off Harmony Lane.
“People shooting from Respondent’s Farm have hit multiple homes on several occasions. Requests by the Horry County Police Department to Respondent to stop the shooting have been unsuccessful,” according to the petition.
WMBF News spoke to neighbors at Harmony at St. James neighborhood in February who said their homes have been hit by the gunfire and one resident said her kids are afraid to go outside. They said that they’ve asked Ferrell to shoot in a different direction, but that hasn’t worked.
Ferrell’s daughter was served a written notice of the public nuisance, but nothing has been done to address the issue, according to the petition.
The solicitor’s office is asking a judge to issue a temporary injunction against the Farm so it will be forced to shut down until the end of a trial.
