Robeson County Sheriff’s Office pleads for information in unsolved homicides

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the community and asking for any information that can help solve five homicides.
“Many cases have been solved over the last year with the assistance of residents from within the county coming forward with much needed information. We are asking for the public’s help in bringing these cases to a close as there is no doubt information that is key to the investigations is being withheld,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.
The sheriff’s office listed the following cases that they need help solving:
- Jay Oxendine, 21, of Pembroke: Deputies said his girlfriend found him unresponsive on Jan. 31, 2019 in a home along the 2200 block of Prospect Road. They said he died from a gunshot wound.
- Marvin Strickland, 19, of Maxton: Authorities said Maxton was shot and killed on Sept. 28, 2019, along Mt. Olive Church Road when a fight broke out between two groups who were at a party. Deputies said Strickland was not a part of any of the groups that were fighting.
- Ushavontella Johnson, 24, of Lumberton: Investigators said Johnson was shot on March 29, 2020, in the area of Norment and Pine Log roads. Deputies said before they arrived to the scene they discovered that Johnson was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. He died at the hospital.
- Jovany Contreras, 56, of Red Springs: Authorities said he was found shot on June 6, 2020, on Hendryx Road. He was taken to UNC-Chapel Hill where he died from his injuries.
- Azell Houston, 33, of Parkton: Authorities were called on June 17, 2020, to a crash in the 4000 block of Old Lowery Road. They discovered that Houston, who was inside the vehicle, was shot while leaving the Thunder Valley Raceway Track. He died at the scene.
Anyone with information on these cases is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division at 910-671-3170.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.