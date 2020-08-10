Myrtle Beach receives nearly $10K through TD Bank’s ‘Urban Greening Program’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach received nearly $10,000 to beautify portions of the city through the planting of trees.
According to information from the city, the money will be used to plant trees and shrubs around the Myrtle Beach Train Depot, as well as to replace trees along the downtown Arts and Innovation District.
The $9,475 grant was given as part of TD Bank's "Urban Greening Program," which is aimed at improving local communities.
Since 2010, the program has helped plant more than 430,000 trees, and Myrtle Beach alone has gotten more than $75,000 for five different projects.
This year’s work is expected to start in the fall.
