Myrtle Beach mayor extends city’s COVID-19 emergency declaration

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune has once again extended the city’s emergency declaration due to COVID-19.
City officials said Bethune signed the extended declaration on Monday, Aug. 10, 30 days after the previous extension.
Myrtle Beach leaders previously stated the extensions do not close any businesses or impose any new restrictions on travel. It instead acknowledges a health emergency still exists and precautions are highly recommended to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The new order is valid for 30 days unless ended sooner. It can also be extended again if needed.
City leaders also reminded residents that Myrtle Beach has an executive order in place requiring face masks in specific businesses.
As of Sunday, South Carolina has registered 99,713 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic and 1,949 deaths.
