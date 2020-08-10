Myrtle Beach Fire Department asks community to ‘Fill The Boot’ virtually to help MDA

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Fire Department will continue its tradition of raising money for those suffering from debilitating diseases, but this year the fundraiser will look a little different.
The fire department is reaching out to the community and asking them to help “Fill The Boot” virtually for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
The money donated will help fund research for treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and neuromuscular diseases during the pandemic.
Typically, the department does a big boot drive at local Walmarts and Coastal Grande Mall, but the coronavirus forced them to change how they raise money for the organization.
“We decided to do a virtual boot drive… so this year we’re doing more of a Facebook campaign, where you can go there and get onto that website and donate that way and help with the Muscular Dystrophy Association. That way we can continue to support this great cause without putting ourselves in danger or the community,” said Capt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.
The “Fill The Boot” drive is currently underway and runs until Labor Day. The goal is to raise at least $10,000
Those who want to help can CLICK HERE to make a donation.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.