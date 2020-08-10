Man suspected of firing gun during dispute in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are searching for the man accused of firing a gun during a dispute in Pawleys Island.
According to Pawleys Island police, the incident happened around 7:25 p.m. Sunday in the area of North Causeway and Myrtle Avenue.
Photos released by authorities show the suspect driving a silver convertible, possibly a Chevrolet Corvette.
If you have any information on the suspect, call Inv. Fairfield with Pawleys Island police at 843-237-1698.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.