Man suspected of firing gun during dispute in Pawleys Island
By WMBF News Staff | August 10, 2020 at 5:43 AM EDT - Updated August 10 at 5:43 AM

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are searching for the man accused of firing a gun during a dispute in Pawleys Island.

According to Pawleys Island police, the incident happened around 7:25 p.m. Sunday in the area of North Causeway and Myrtle Avenue.

Photos released by authorities show the suspect driving a silver convertible, possibly a Chevrolet Corvette.

If you have any information on the suspect, call Inv. Fairfield with Pawleys Island police at 843-237-1698.

