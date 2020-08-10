Jury trials to resume Monday in Horry County

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -The South Carolina Supreme Court has approved jury trials to resume in Horry County starting Monday morning.
The legal system has been able to operate in some capacity, but there’s only so far they can go without a jury.
According to officials, the initial focus now that the jury is back will be on ‘quicker’ cases, like drug and traffic-related offenses.
Senior assistant solicitor Josh Holford says victims need to have cases resolved, and defendants have the right to their trial.
The majority of cases currently on the trial roster are drug cases, as they are easier to get witnesses.
For something like a homicide, for example, Holford says they might have to fly witnesses in from out- of-town.
Holford added they could get these resolved in a week even with procedures in place.
”Someone who’s tried with the crime, who elects to have a jury trial and not plead guilty, is absolutely constitutionally entitled to that,” said Holford. “Without that process, cases will just build up and build up and build up.”
Holford noted he’ll be wearing a mask in court. In addition, two glass partitions have been set up around the witness stand and proper social distancing will be in place.
Resuming jury trials is one step toward getting back to normal, but it will certainly look like a “new normal.”
Holford is a little concerned about how the first jury selection will go, mainly whether or not they’ll get enough of the subpoenaed jurors to show up.
”We’re one of the test counties for the whole state to see, ‘Is it even possible? Can we do a jury trial?’ We want to, but if we can’t get the right number of jurors present, if there are too many people that are worried in this county with this many people, then that is going to be an issue that we’re going to have to discuss statewide,” said Holford.
Holford added he doesn’t think any county necessarily wants to be first, but Horry County is willing to shoulder the burden because the trials have to resume at some point.
Horry County scheduled two jury selections for Monday, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.
