‘It’s really for the brotherhood’: Firefighters compete in Combat Challenge in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Firefighters will be putting their best to the test this week in Myrtle Beach.
The Firefighter Combat Challenge is Myrtle Beach on Monday and Tuesday where firefighters compete in an obstacle course that puts their firefighting skills to the test.
“It’s real life stuff, kind of like American Gladiators, except we’re training for the real thing. When things get rough and a hairy situation shows its face, you got to be prepared for it and there’s nothing that’s going to prepare you more than something like this,” said Myrtle Beach firefighter Tadd Rubin.
The Firefighter Combat Challenge visits various cities where firefighters from all over compete in the course. Myrtle Beach firefighters have traveled to compete in the challenge in years past and this year the Grand Strand is hosting the event.
Rubin said that this race is so much more than winning a trophy though.
“It’s the only race, the only competition, I think, in the world that you want the person next to you to do better,” Rubin said. “You don’t want to beat the next person, you come out here to push the next person and they come out here to push you. The brotherhood, sisterhood it’s all about making each other better and just supporting one another and that’s what we do here.”
The challenge will continue from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Crossfit Myrtle Beach at 3241 Waccamaw Boulevard.
