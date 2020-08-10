Horry County Council to hold special meeting on hospitality fee case

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Council is holding a special-called meeting this week to discuss the ongoing saga surrounding hospitality fees.
According to an agenda, the council will meet at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, in executive session for a receipt of “legal advice relating to the pending ‘Hospitality Fee’ litigation and recent settlement discussions.”
Myrtle Beach filed a lawsuit in March 2019, accusing the county of illegally collecting hospitality tax money without consent. At issue is a resolution passed in 1996 that allowed Horry County to collect a 1.5% hospitality tax.
That resolution was set to expire in 2017, but the county passed an ordinance in December 2016 that extends the Sunset Provision on the 1.5% hospitality fee to Jan. 1, 2022. City leaders said they did not give their consent to this.
Since that time there have been numerous injunctions and appeals brought by Horry County and Myrtle Beach. Other local municipalities such as North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach have joined in on the lawsuit with Myrtle Beach.
The South Carolina Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case at 11:20 a.m. on Aug. 19.
