Georgetown County students to begin school year in remote learning phase

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County School District announced Monday that students will begin class in the remote learning phase for at least the first week of school.
The decision was made about the Department of Health and Environmental Control disease activity report rated the county high in incidence rate and percent positive.
The school district is set to start school on Sept. 8.
The reopening plan, which was approved by the South Carolina Department of Education, requires the district to move to a hybrid phase of learning by Sept. 14.
But Georgetown County School District plans to petition the state to let them stay in the remote learning phase until the disease risk category improves.
The school district said it will share the results of that request as soon as it can so that families and schools can plan accordingly.
