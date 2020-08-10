Georgetown County Fire/EMS reinstates public programming

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Public safety and education programs that have been on hiatus since March have started back up in a limited capacity according to Georgetown County.
The department’s stations are still largely off-limits to the public to protect the health and safety of staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the suspended services that are being reinitiated are:
- Fire and EMS reports can now be picked up again. However, residents must call to schedule an appointment first.
- Company inspections will resume with modifications for health and wellness. Staff will wear personal protective equipment (PPE) and adhere to social distancing protocols during all inspections.
- Child safety seat installations and checks will be conducted by appointment only. Again, staff will wear appropriate PPE and make other modifications for health and wellness.
- Volunteer monthly group training and meetings will resume following CDC guidelines for small groups and utilizing virtual conference software and online training opportunities when possible
CPR classes and other department-sponsored public events remain on hold for the time being, according to Georgetown County. Career personnel will continue station training and online training. Visitors are still asked not to drop by the station, both for their own safety and that of department staff.
“We’re continuing to take the threat of COVID-19 very seriously, but we have determined that with modifications, we can resume offering these services to the community,” Chief Mack Reed said. “We look forward to a time when we can fully bring back all our programs and events. In the meantime, we thank the community for its understanding and support.”
