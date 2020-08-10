First new tenant arrives at Myrtle Beach’s Arts and Innovation District

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Arts and Innovation District in downtown Myrtle Beach has its first new tenant.
According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, Mashburn Construction purchased the property at 807 N. Kings Hwy., and renovated the building as office space. Developers also kept the historic character of the original structure.
The Arts and Innovation District came out of years of strategic planning for how to revitalize historical parts of downtown Myrtle Beach.
City leaders have met with developers interested in investing in downtown Myrtle beach, which includes Mashburn Construction and Grand Strand Brewing Company.
