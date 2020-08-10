FIRST ALERT: Stormy at times this week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Off and on storms will be possible at any time for much of the week along with high humidity.
Scattered showers and storms, mainly inland, will gradually diminish through the overnight hours, but an isolated storm or two will remain possible from time to time tonight as temperatures drop into the middle and upper 70s.
The next several days will feature very high humidity in place. The high humidity combined with summer heat will give way to pop up storms from time to time. Similar to last week, some of the storms will likely develop during the morning hours near the beaches and then become more numerous through the afternoon and evening across the Pee Dee.
Rain chances will be steady at around 40% each day from Tuesday through Friday.
While not every location will see rain every day, odds are high that most spots will be impacted by at least a few storms this week. Rainfall totals will average 2 to 3 inches through Friday with locally higher amounts in areas that pick up exceptionally heavy or repeated storms.
Temperatures each day this week will climb to near 90 inland and into the upper 80s along the beaches. With the high humidity in place, the heat index will climb to around 100 each afternoon.
