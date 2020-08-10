FIRST ALERT: Stormy at times this week

FIRST ALERT: Stormy at times this week
Scattered storms will be likely again on Tuesday. (Source: WMBF)
By Jamie Arnold | August 10, 2020 at 3:54 AM EDT - Updated August 10 at 2:59 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Off and on storms will be possible at any time for much of the week along with high humidity.

Scattered showers and storms, mainly inland, will gradually diminish through the overnight hours, but an isolated storm or two will remain possible from time to time tonight as temperatures drop into the middle and upper 70s.

The next several days will feature very high humidity in place. The high humidity combined with summer heat will give way to pop up storms from time to time. Similar to last week, some of the storms will likely develop during the morning hours near the beaches and then become more numerous through the afternoon and evening across the Pee Dee.

Scattered storms will be likely again on Tuesday.
Scattered storms will be likely again on Tuesday. (Source: WMBF)

Rain chances will be steady at around 40% each day from Tuesday through Friday.

Rain chances will average near 40% all week long.
Rain chances will average near 40% all week long. (Source: WMBF)

While not every location will see rain every day, odds are high that most spots will be impacted by at least a few storms this week. Rainfall totals will average 2 to 3 inches through Friday with locally higher amounts in areas that pick up exceptionally heavy or repeated storms.

2 to 3 inches of rain is likely across most of the area over the next 5 days.
2 to 3 inches of rain is likely across most of the area over the next 5 days. (Source: WMBF)

Temperatures each day this week will climb to near 90 inland and into the upper 80s along the beaches. With the high humidity in place, the heat index will climb to around 100 each afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.