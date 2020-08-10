FIRST ALERT: Chance of development in the tropics continues

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re keeping an eye on a tropical wave that has the potential to develop into tropical depression in the Atlantic in the next day or two. The good news? This does not look to pose a threat to the Carolinas or United States.
Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave and broad area of low pressure located about 600 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands have changed little in organization since yesterday. Environmental conditions are expected to be somewhat conducive for development to occur, and a tropical depression could form during the next day or two while the disturbance moves generally westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic.
As we head into Tuesday, models still like the idea of this wave holding itself together. If we were to see development, look for it to happen within the next 72 hours. After that, dry air and strong-upper level winds look to tear this system apart. As you see below, the look of this changes by the end of the week and into the weekend as this system becomes disorganized.
As we know already, there is still plenty of things that can change with the tropics but the threats to the United States with this one are looking less and less likely. We will keep an eye on it in case anything decides to change. Remember, we will be sure to give you the First Alert.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.