FIRST ALERT: Afternoon storm chances continue

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s another week and the forecast has not changed much! High heat and humidity with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.
As you are stepping out the door this morning, it’s another mild and warm start with temperatures in the mid-upper 70s. We’re greeted with a mugginess that is not going away anytime soon.
Highs will climb into the upper 80s along the Grand Strand today and into the lower 90s inland. It’s a warm afternoon with a few scattered showers and storms working back into the forecast mainly around 3 PM and after today. Look for the slightly better rain chances just inland today in the Pee Dee.
Our next best shot of rain actually looks to arrive Tuesday and through Wednesday with an incoming disturbance sliding in from Tennessee. While this will not be a widespread rain, better coverage of showers and storms looks to work into the area with a 40% chance of rain starting Tuesday and going through the work week.
Highs will remain seasonable for this time of year with highs in the mid-upper 80s along the beach and the lower 90s inland. While it’s not a washout, the First Alert Weather App will be your best friend this week with those scattered showers and storms in the forecast.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.