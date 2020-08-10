DHEC: Coronavirus cases in S.C. surpass 100K; 718 new cases announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - For the first time in several weeks, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday that there were less than 1,000 new coronavirus cases in the state.
DHEC reported 718 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina and 17 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 100,431 and those who have died to 1,966, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 31 new cases registered and three additional deaths, according to DHEC. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while the additional deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Sunday statewide was 5,610 and the percent positive was 12.8%.
As of Monday morning, out of the 7,958 inpatient beds currently being used, 1,353 are being used by patients who either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19. DHEC reports that out of 1,539 ventilators in the state, 487 of them are being used with 217 of those being patients. And out of the 1,059 ICU beds being used, 360 of them are being occupied by coronavirus patients.
Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.