Deadline for Horry County parents to register for virtual learning is Monday

Deadline for Horry County parents to register for virtual learning is Monday
The deadline for Horry County parents to sign their students up for virtual learning ahead of the upcoming school year is Monday, Aug. 10. (Source: WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff | August 10, 2020 at 5:05 AM EDT - Updated August 10 at 5:05 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The deadline for Horry County parents to sign their students up for virtual learning ahead of the upcoming school year is Monday, Aug. 10.

For the 2020-2021 school year, HCS is offering a full-time online learning option for students due to the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED STORY: State receives Horry County Schools’ reopening plan

The deadline to sign up is at midnight Monday. After the form is submitted, the school district says a representative will contact interested parents and complete the application process before a student is enrolled.

Click here to access the sign up sheet.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.