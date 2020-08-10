Deadline for Horry County parents to register for virtual learning is Monday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The deadline for Horry County parents to sign their students up for virtual learning ahead of the upcoming school year is Monday, Aug. 10.
For the 2020-2021 school year, HCS is offering a full-time online learning option for students due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The deadline to sign up is at midnight Monday. After the form is submitted, the school district says a representative will contact interested parents and complete the application process before a student is enrolled.
Click here to access the sign up sheet.
