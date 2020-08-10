Coroner: Woman dies following hit-and-run collision in Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman has died following a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in the city of Mullins, according to the coroner.
Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson said 25-year-old Niesha Godfrey, of Mullins, died while being transported from Marion Hospital to Grand Strand Medical Center.
According to Richardson, the victim was a pedestrian and was struck by a vehicle within the city limits of Mullins. That vehicle then then fled the scene, he added. The coroner did not have an exact location of where the collision happened.
Richardson said an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
WMBF News has reached out to Mullins police for more information on the collision.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.